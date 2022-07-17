Pretty in pink! Cobblers unveil new away strip for 2022/23 season

The new away kit in all its glory.

Cobblers have unveiled their brand new 2022/23 away kit, which has been designed especially for the club’s 125th anniversary.

The striking pink and black colour combination is a tribute to the away strip worn by Chris Wilder's 2015/16 League Two title-winning side. It will be available to pre-order via ntfcstore.com from 9am on Monday morning. The new away kit will be in store, like the home kit, in ten days’ time on July 27th.

Included in the fabric of the new away kit is the soundwave of 'Northampton Town I'm Proud To Be'. The kit will retail at £45 (short sleeves) for adults with junior shirts priced at £40.

The club said in a statement: “We would like to once again say thank you to the players and supporters from the club's many different teams and programmes who have been our new kit models this season.

“These include Ali Koiki and Sam Hoskins from the men's first-team, Peter Abimbola from the academy/first-team, Georgia Tear and Alex Dicks from Northampton Town Women, Johnny Carey and Zack Douglas from the club's Football & Education programme, Grant Ellingham from the Northampton Town multi disability squad, Raymond Cogings from the Northampton Town Down Syndrome squad, Michael Bull from the Northampton Town Extra Time group and Tackling Loneliness project and Sam Chappell from the club's Premier League Kicks programme.