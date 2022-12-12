Preston boss Lowe explains why he released new Cobblers signing Josh Harrop earlier this season

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe made the decision to release new Cobblers signing Josh Harrop earlier in the season after he fell down the pecking order at Deepdale.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who played came through Manchester United’s academy and played once at Old Trafford, made 95 appearances for Preston and was a regular in the Championship before injuries stalled his career and left him playing catch up.

He was transfer-listed at the start of the summer transfer window in 2022 and subsequently went on trial with League One club Burton Albion, but there were no takers for his services and the two parties mutually agreed to part ways on deadline day.

Josh Harrop celebrates scoring for Preston against Reading in the Championship in 2019.

After weeks without a club, Harrop was invited to train with Northampton by manager Jon Brady last month and on Monday it was announced he has signed a ‘short-term’ contract at Sixfields.

Explaining Harrop’s release at the time, Lowe said: “We've said about Josh’s situation but what I will say is that his application and attitude has been different class, he just hasn't been integrating with the group at times. He's been training trying to get fit for wherever he goes.

"We just felt that it needed to come to a conclusion, he had 12 months left and we've come to an agreement with him and his representatives.