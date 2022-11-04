Pressure is on Cobblers in FA Cup first-round tie, believes Chesterfield coach

Chesterfield assistant manager Danny Webb believes the pressure will be on Northampton in tomorrow’s FA Cup first round tie at the Technique Stadium.

High-flying Chesterfield go into the game against the Cobblers with a spring in their step after back-to-back wins. The Spireites beat Boreham Wood 2-0 on Saturday and then defeated Gateshead 2-1 in midweek thanks to goals from Joe Quigley and Liam Mandeville.

Northampton and Chesterfield have similar records after 17 league games, with both currently third in their respective divisions.

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook.

“It will be nice to turn up to a game without that anxiety you get before a league game because there is so much riding on it,” said Webb. “It is a game against a team who are going quite well in the league above, the pressure is on them.

“It is not the sort of game where you are massive underdogs. Their fans will be coming here expecting to win, our fans will be expecting us to win, and that makes it a really exciting cup tie.”

On Northampton, Webb added: "They are a physical, strong, organised team, all of the things you need to do well at any level, and they will be expecting to win.

"The manager has done really well. They were in decline when he took over but he has them going the right way again so fair play to Jon (Brady) and it’s going to be tough. We are the underdogs and that is refreshing.

