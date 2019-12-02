Premier League giants next, please! Cobblers trio reveal who they want in FA Cup third-round draw

The tantalising prospect of drawing one of the world's biggest football clubs awaits the Cobblers when they take their place in tonight's FA Cup third-round draw.

Town's most recent experience of reaching this stage of the competition came in 2016 when they were beaten in a replay by MK Dons, which denied them a chance to host Chelsea in round four.

You have to go way back to 2006 for their previous third-round encounter, losing 4-1 at Crystal Palace on that occasion.

But after seeing off Notts County on Sunday, the Cobblers are back in round three this season and could potentially take on a Premier League giant depending on tonight's third-round draw, which takes place live on BBC Two at 7pm.

Asked for any preferences, midfielder Alan McCormack said: "It's obviously unlikely that we're going to win the FA Cup so any top six team away.

"It would take an awful lot of luck and good draws to get you there and maybe avoiding Premier League opposition but we want a good day out.

"We want to take our families away and we want to take our fans to a big stadium because they'll come in their numbers and that's the beauty of the FA Cup.

"It gives players that won't get the opportunity to play at those big stadiums that one chance to do so."

Manager Keith Curle gave a more diplomatic answer when asked who he wants to face, saying: "I'll just wait until it comes out! I don't believe in dreaming and I like to deal in reality.

"I'll watch the draw because I'll be down in a hotel preparing for the game on Tuesday and as soon as it comes out the homework starts and we start doing our preparation.

"Any team is beatable on their day and that's the beauty of the cup."

A trip to the Emirates would likely appeal to Arsenal fan Charlie Goode but, like Curle, the Coppers captain wasn't giving much away.

"There's so many big teams that we could get now but we'll deal with it when the time comes," he added.

"We'll just look towards the next game because we've got a lot of fixtures coming up during this period and we really want to focus on them for now."