League One kicks off on Friday

Predicting the final League One table: Where will Cobblers, Bolton, Cardiff City and others finish?

By James Heneghan
Published 28th Jul 2025, 14:12 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 14:20 BST
The 2025/26 League One season kicks off on Friday evening when relegated Luton host promoted Wimbledon at Kenilworth Road.

Cobblers start their own campaign at Wigan Athletic the following afternoon, and in what looks an open and competitive renewal of the third tier, we have a go at predicting where every team will finish...

Manager: Matt Bloomfield. Last season's finish: 22nd (Championship). Key signings: Nahki Wells, Josh Keeley, Hakeem Odoffin. Title odds: 7/2

1. Luton Town

Manager: Matt Bloomfield. Last season's finish: 22nd (Championship). Key signings: Nahki Wells, Josh Keeley, Hakeem Odoffin. Title odds: 7/2

Manager: Steven Schumacher. Last season's finish: 8th. Key signings: Thierry Gale, Ethan Erhahon, Sam Dalby. Title odds: 10/1

2. Bolton Wanderers

Manager: Steven Schumacher. Last season's finish: 8th. Key signings: Thierry Gale, Ethan Erhahon, Sam Dalby. Title odds: 10/1

Manager: Lee Grant. Last season's finish: 10th. Key signings: Alfie May, Lynden Gooch, Marcus Harness. Title odds: 7/1

3. Huddersfield Town

Manager: Lee Grant. Last season's finish: 10th. Key signings: Alfie May, Lynden Gooch, Marcus Harness. Title odds: 7/1

Manager: Steve Bruce. Last season's finish: 9th. Key signings: Fraser Horsfall, George Honeyman, Michael Ihiekwe. Title odds: 12/1

4. Blackpool

Manager: Steve Bruce. Last season's finish: 9th. Key signings: Fraser Horsfall, George Honeyman, Michael Ihiekwe. Title odds: 12/1

