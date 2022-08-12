Predicting how Cobblers might line-up against Hartlepool United

Brady has selected the same starting line-up for both league games so far but a disjointed performance at Grimsby Town last weekend could well prompt changes on Saturday, especially after several fringe players gave glimpses of what they can do during Tuesday’s cup defeat to Wycombe Wanderers. Going with 4-3-3, here’s the starting XI we would like to see...
1. GK: Lee Burge
Has started the season with two good performances in goal.
Photo: Pete Norton
2. RB: Tyler Magloire
Mixed time of it so far but he will improve with game-time and can offer impetus from right-back if he shows the willingness to drive forward.
Photo: Pete Norton
3. CB: Sam Sherring
Missed out on Tuesday with a knock but expected to be fit to partner Guthrie this weekend.
Photo: Pete Norton
4. CB: Jon Guthrie
No explanation needed.
Photo: Pete Norton