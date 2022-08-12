Jon Brady

Predicting how Cobblers might line-up against Hartlepool United

Jon Brady has some tricky decisions to make across the pitch for this weekend’s visit of Hartlepool United in Sky Bet League Two.

By James Heneghan
Friday, 12th August 2022, 10:27 am

Brady has selected the same starting line-up for both league games so far but a disjointed performance at Grimsby Town last weekend could well prompt changes on Saturday, especially after several fringe players gave glimpses of what they can do during Tuesday’s cup defeat to Wycombe Wanderers. Going with 4-3-3, here’s the starting XI we would like to see...

1. GK: Lee Burge

Has started the season with two good performances in goal.

2. RB: Tyler Magloire

Mixed time of it so far but he will improve with game-time and can offer impetus from right-back if he shows the willingness to drive forward.

3. CB: Sam Sherring

Missed out on Tuesday with a knock but expected to be fit to partner Guthrie this weekend.

4. CB: Jon Guthrie

No explanation needed.

