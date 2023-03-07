After the blow of losing Ali Koiki for the rest of the season, there was at least some good news on the injury front for manager Jon Brady with young attacker Kieron Bowie potentially in line for a return at the weekend.

The 20-year-old forward, who is on loan from Premier League Fulham, has been out for six weeks with injury after an ‘innocuous’ incident in training shortly before Northampton’s 2-0 win at Barrow in late January.

Bowie was initially ruled out for two months but is ahead of schedule and could make the squad when Cobblers head all the way up to Hartlepool United this weekend.

Kieron Bowie

"I think Kieron is the main one,” said Brady when asked if any players are close to returning. “He had a couple of days on the grass last week and we are hoping that he has a good week on the grass this week and all being well, he could be in contention for the weekend.”

Akin Odimayo, Shaun McWilliams, Josh Harrop and Danny Hylton remain out, while Ben Fox, Tyler Magloire and Ali Koiki will not play again this season.

With Aaron McGowan potentially suspended, Ryan Haynes may have to start in Koiki’s absence at Hartlepool. The left-back has not started a game since November due to injury but did come on during Saturday’s win over Crawley.

"We just have to build Ryan up,” added Brady. “He did well when he came on and we are going to need every player over these last 12 games.

"Ryan’s already had a good impact this season, scoring the winner against Colchester, but I didn’t feel he was in a position to come on earlier at the weekend because he’s been out for so long.

"Balance-wise, it would have been really good to put him on when Ali came off but he’s been out for two and a half, three months and I didn’t think he was quite ready to come on at that stage and it would have been too much for him.

