Possession improvement of in-form Cobblers delights boss Kevin Nolan

Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan (Picture: Pete Norton)

Kevin Nolan has been impressed by his Cobblers team's work-rate, defensive strength and results in recent weeks - but he is also delighted with their improving quality on the ball.

Town have shrugged off a tricky start to the season to embark on a three-match winning run that they are hoping to extend this Saturday when they travel to struggling Wycombe Wanderers (ko 3pm).

Nolan is a demanding manager, and is always ready to challenge his squad, throughout the week in training, and also on match day.

That work has reaped rewards with the wins over Exeter City, Leyton Orient and, most recently, Blackpool, who were edged out 1-0 at Sixfields on Saturday.

A lot of emphasis has been placed on how strong the Cobblers have been defensively and they haven't conceded a goal for 340 minutes, since Lincoln scored in the 20th-minute of their 1-0 win at Sixfields on August 16.

A lot of that is down to strong defending, last-minute blocks, great saves, but it is also down to the team keeping the ball better, and for longer.

"I am really pleased I have got lads in who are willing to listen, to try and execute game plans and I think they are believing in what they are seeing," said Nolan.

"That is why they are taking it onto the field and you are seeing a confidence building in them, and not only that, we have got better with the ball.

"That was one thing I spoke about at the end of last season, I thought we didn't retain the ball as much as I would have liked and I think we have wrestled a lot of possession back to where I want to be, but I still believe we can get better.

"It is a team that is going to hopefully keep evolving, and a team that will be put through their paces to ensure we keep getting better and better.

"That is what I want, but what I will say is I have been really pleased with the consistency of these boys, what they are putting out not only in games, but in training as well, and if they continue to do that then that is when you become a good team."

The Cobblers sit 15th in the Sky Bet League One table, and go to 19th-placed Wycombe on Saturday, with the Adams Park side having won just one of their eight league games this term.

That came in their most recent home outing, seeing off Mansfield Town 2-0, and despite their lowly position and underwhelming start to the season, Nolan knows they are going to be a big test for his side.

"We know it is going to be another difficult game against Wycombe at the weekend and hopefully we can give a good account of ourselves," said the Cobblers boss.

"I have been really pleased with the performances, and what we have done in the past three games is get the results as well, so it's now about can we go and get another result to go and match the last three?"