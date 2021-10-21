Positive of fans helped Cobblers turn their poor form around

Aaron McGowan clenches his first after scoring the opener against Mansfield.

Aaron McGowan revealed how Cobblers fans played an important role in helping the team turn their fortunes around after back-to-back wins this week.

McGowan admitted he was unsure what the atmosphere would be like for Mansfield's visit to Sixfields on Saturday following Town's sticky spell.

However, over 6,000 supporters were in attendance for the first time this season, admittedly helped by a strong away following, and they witnessed a comfortable home victory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was a good day at the office," said McGowan. "We've had good days this season and we've had a few bad days recently but this was a really good day for us.

"I've got to say, I thought the fans were excellent right from the start.

"When you go through a bad spell, you might think we could be low on numbers and it might be a bit doom and gloom around the place but I thought they were absolutely excellent.

"They really pushed us from minute one to get on the front foot and get after Mansfield and helped us get the result."

It was an especially good day for McGowan who broke the deadlock with his first goal for the club.

"I think I had an effort at Hartlepool from about 25 yards and the gaffer has been getting on at me and wanting me to starting taking a few more shots," added the right-back.

"I think it's something I have in my locker and I've shown that in training but sometimes they go in and other times they can land anywhere!

"I put my laces right through it and thankfully it went in, but the most important thing was to score the goal from the team's perspective.

"I'm obviously made up to score but I don't really care how it's going at my end as long as we're picking up three points.

"Probably the most satisfactory thing about the goal was that the gaffer talks about locking off counter-attacks and me and Shaun (McWilliams) were put on the edge of their box to do stop that.

"That was satisfying because we were in the right place and that's all I care about, even though I think it bobbled about 43 times before it reached the goal!

"But I'm not complaining, it's not usually my job to put the ball in the net but I'm happy to help the team however I can."

McGowan also felt comfortable doing the day job at the other end, bar one late scare when referee Robert Lewis overturned a penalty decision in Mansfield's favour.

He continued: "We have to defend that incident at the end a lot better but the linesman thought it was outside the box and aside from that moment, it felt comfortable.

"They had a few moments but apart from the last few minutes, it was about as comfortable as I've felt since I've joined the club.