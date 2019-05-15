Positive Lines will use his promotion experience to boost Cobblers' chances

Chris Lines knows all about winning promotion - and he is now ready to bring that experience to the Cobblers.

Town’s third new recruit of a hectic start to the summer transfer window has put pen to paper on a two-year deal at the PTS Academy Stadium.

Now 33, Lines joins the Cobblers after being released by Sky Bet League One side Bristol Rovers.

It was his second stint at his home town club, and in the past five years at the Memorial Stadium he helped to steer the Gas from the National League to the third tier of English football.

He also won a promotion in his first stint at the Memorial Stadium, having worked his way through the Rovers youth ranks, and then, after earning a move to south Yorkshire giants Sheffield Wednesday, he played a part in getting the Owls back into the Championship as well.

So he knows what it takes to operate at the top end of a football division, and he is hoping he will be able to do his bit to ensure that’s where the Cobblers are next season.

Chris Lines battles with Cobblers defender Jay Williams during Bristol Rovers' Checkatrade Trophy win at the PTS Academy Stadium in January

Indeed, that is precisely why he has signed on at the PTS.

Asked what persuaded him to drop back down to league two on his departure from Rovers, Lines said: “This is a decent club, and it was a move I didn’t really have to think about too much having spoken to the gaffer (Keith Curle).

“He sold it to me, about his philosophy on how he wants to play football, and his aims for this season, which is to get promotion.

“That may be one of the reasons he looked at me, having won four promotions already, so that is something I can add to the dressing room.

“I can add some experience and that winning mentality that he wants to bring back to the club.

“It might be said the team has just had an average season (the Cobblers finished 15th in league two), and for me the aim now has to be to get the club back into league one, where it was before.”

Lines is no stranger to playing against the Cobblers, and in recent games between the clubs, he and Rovers have certainly held the upper hand, with their wins over Town including a 6-0 romp at Sixfields and a 5-0 hammering at the Memorial.

But Lines also ran head-first into Chris Wilder’s class of 2015/16, and believes the good times can quickly return.

“When I was Bristol Rovers, Northampton were at the top of the table, so there is that success that has been here,” said Lines, who has also played for Port Vale and Milton Keynes Dons.

“I guess with the season that has just gone, people might be a bit disappointed with the league position, so it is about getting back into the top half of the table, being at the top of the table.

“That is obviously what the fans want, and as players now, and with me coming here, it is something we have to look to do and bring those successful days back to the club.”