Posh reject loan inquiry from Cobblers for midfielder

Ryan Broom.

Cobblers have seen an inquiry to take attacking midfielder Ryan Broom on loan from rivals Peterborough United turned down, according to the Peterborough Telegraph.

Broom is on the transfer list with two years on his London Road contract remaining and both Northampton and Gillingham have showed an interest in taking him on loan, but Posh are currently only interested in sales.

“We want fees for Ryan and Mo (Eisa)," said Posh director of football Barry Fry. "We won’t be letting them out on loan. Gillingham and Northampton did enquire about taking Ryan on loan, but I doubt they could even pay the full amount of his wages.”