Posh chairman claims Peterborough 'battered' Cobblers despite derby defeat at Sixfields

Darragh MacAnthony and Peterborough director of football Barry Fry. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony claimed Posh ‘battered’ Cobblers as he blamed ‘kamikaze defending’ for Monday’s 2-1 defeat in the Nene derby at Sixfields.

Malik Mothersille cancelled out Cameron McGeehan’s opener in a relatively even first half, but Posh enjoyed the better of things at the start of the second period and had chances to go ahead, with Ricky Jade-Jones particularly wasteful.

Cobblers came back into it and snatched all three points courtesy of McGeehan’s second six minutes from time. The result means Town are now level on points with their rivals in the League One table.

"We wanted a reaction at Northampton and we battered them,” MacAnthony said on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. “Sky put a graphic during the game which showed we’ve had five games with over 70 per cent possession and not won any of them. We had about 50 shots in those games. Northampton had two shots in our game and scored twice. It was kamikaze defending and I can’t defend that. Doors came off hinges when the winning goal went in.

"Just do your jobs. Don’t let the ball bounce in your penalty area. Don’t let a team score from their first corner because you aren’t switched on. We didn’t even try and get a block on the winning shot. If that had been us in the penalty area a Northampton defender would have appeared from nowhere and blocked the shot. Joel Randall had five shots in that game and none of them reached the goalkeeper because defenders blocked his shots.

"Our defenders will continue to be vilified until they learn that. Defenders don’t have to defend that much in our team because we have so much of the ball, but we need them to start putting bodies on the line. I’d take a bullet for my team and I want my defenders to do that. We will protect you, but you need to start taking bullets for us. Be prepared to lose some teeth. This is not an age thing. It doesn’t matter if you are 18 or 24, but we need someone at the back there to take charge and demand players be switched on at corners.”