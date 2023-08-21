Peterborough United skipper Ephron Mason-Clark is determined not to experience the same feeling again after losing Saturday’s Nene Derby to local rivals Northampton.

Mitch Pinnock scored the game’s only goal at Sixfields with an extraordinary long-range volley in the final minute of normal time as Posh – and Mason-Clark in particular – were made to pay for some wasteful finishing earlier in the contest.

The 23-year-old, who was appointed Peterborough captain by manager Darren Ferguson at the start of the season, shot over and then dragged wide early in the second half, and he also had the ball in the net but was correctly ruled offside.

Ephron Mason-Clark was mostly kept quiet by Akin Odimayo during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Peterborough United at Sixfields. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“In some parts we played well but if you don’t take your chances, you don’t win games,” Mason-Clark told the Peterborough Telegraph. "I’m disappointed, but there are things we can look at and make sure we improve for the games coming up.

"We’ve been good in every game we’ve played, but we didn’t have our usual cutting edge today. I got a bit desperate in front of goal which didn’t help the team’s momentum. We played well up until the final third. I should have taken my chances.

“I’ve got to take a positive from that in terms of not wanting to feel like that again for the rest of the season. I’m disappointed for not just us but the fans as well.