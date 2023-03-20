Cobblers Women moved into the top five in Division One Midlands of the FA National League after coming from a goal down to beat Solihull Moors on Sunday.

Alex Dicks scored Northampton’s two goals as they secured their third consecutive victory with a hardworking and spirited performance. Three days earlier, the Cobblers won by the same scoreline over rivals Peterborough United after goals from Vicky Barrett and Jade Bell.

“It’s been a demanding week and the girls gave us everything again,” said Josh Oldfield. “It’s never easy to perform at the same intensity twice in quick succession.

Jade Bell. Picture: Clive Stapleton Photography.

“Every player that started or came on exhausted themselves, showing character, resilience and desire against a very good side. To keep plugging away, get the goal and defend like we did is outstanding.

“I’m proud of the group and everyone involved with the club, but I’m especially proud of the young players. They’re at a club where they’ll be given opportunities at a high level as well as a platform to build from.”

