Winger Michael Jacobs is one of several former Cobblers players who will be without a club this summer after his release from Portsmouth.

The 31-year-old winger came through the youth ranks at Sixfields and made 100 appearances for the club before spells at Derby County, Wolves, Blackpool and Wigan.

Jacobs has spent the last three seasons with Portsmouth and scored five times in 39 games during the 2022/23 campaign, but he has been let go by manager John Mousinho following Pompey’s eighth-placed finish in League One.

Michael Jacobs

Ex-Town defender Lloyd Jones is also now a free agent after being released by Cambridge. The 27-year-old impressed under Jon Brady during Northampton’s 2020/21 League One campaign but opted against signing a new deal at the time, spending the past two years at Cambridge instead.