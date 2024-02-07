News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Portsmouth win appeal to overturn McIntyre's red card as Brady labels challenge on Pinnock as 'horrendous'

‘I'm just so relieved that Mitch was able to come through that and he could finish the game.’
By James Heneghan
Published 7th Feb 2024, 14:42 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 14:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth have won their appeal to overturn Tom McIntyre’s red card against Northampton on Saturday.

McIntyre was shown a straight red card early in the second half after referee Sam Purkiss and his officials deemed the defender’s challenge on Mitch Pinnock to be reckless and out of control.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 25-year-old was facing a three-match suspension but he will be available this weekend after Portsmouth launched a successful appeal.

Most Popular
Tom McIntyre is shown a straight red card by referee Sam Purkiss during Saturday's League One game between Portsmouth and Northampton.Tom McIntyre is shown a straight red card by referee Sam Purkiss during Saturday's League One game between Portsmouth and Northampton.
Tom McIntyre is shown a straight red card by referee Sam Purkiss during Saturday's League One game between Portsmouth and Northampton.

After the game, Cobblers boss Jon Brady said: "The tackle on Mitch is horrendous. You should see his shin. His sock was full of blood. I'm just so relieved that Mitch was able to come through that and he could finish the game.”

However, an FA statement today confirmed: “Thomas McIntyre’s three-match suspension has been removed following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal. The defender was sent off for serious foul play in Portsmouth’s EFL League One game against Northampton.”

Related topics:Jon BradyMitch PinnockPortsmouthNorthamptonCobblers