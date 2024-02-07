Portsmouth win appeal to overturn McIntyre's red card as Brady labels challenge on Pinnock as 'horrendous'
Portsmouth have won their appeal to overturn Tom McIntyre’s red card against Northampton on Saturday.
McIntyre was shown a straight red card early in the second half after referee Sam Purkiss and his officials deemed the defender’s challenge on Mitch Pinnock to be reckless and out of control.
The 25-year-old was facing a three-match suspension but he will be available this weekend after Portsmouth launched a successful appeal.
After the game, Cobblers boss Jon Brady said: "The tackle on Mitch is horrendous. You should see his shin. His sock was full of blood. I'm just so relieved that Mitch was able to come through that and he could finish the game.”
However, an FA statement today confirmed: “Thomas McIntyre’s three-match suspension has been removed following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal. The defender was sent off for serious foul play in Portsmouth’s EFL League One game against Northampton.”