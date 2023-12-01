Portsmouth set to be without their top scorer for League One clash against Cobblers
Portsmouth are set to be without top scorer Colby Bishop for tomorrow’s League One fixture against Northampton at Sixfields.
The 27-year-old has 11 league goals this season – level with Sam Hoskins in the division’s scoring charts – but came off against Burton Albion in midweek with an ankle problem and left the ground in a protective boot.
Pompey boss John Mousinho said: “We always try to assess what we’re doing in training and in games, but a lot of the injuries have been down to bad luck.
“With Colby going over on his ankle, there’s not much you can do about that. It’s just one of those unfortunate things and it’s a big miss for us. He left the ground in a boot and crutches. We’re going to scan him and then see how he is over the next couple of days.
"It’s just about whether there’s any ligament damage to the ankle, but we’re hoping it won’t be too bad. We seem to have a few of them at the minute, but we’re still in the decent position of being to name 18 pros."
Zak Swanson and Gavin Whyte could be available for Portsmouth on Saturday but their injury list is just as long as Northampton’s with Connor Ogilvie, Regan Poole, Tino Anjorin, Anthony Scully, Tom Lowery and Josh Dockerill all currently sidelined.