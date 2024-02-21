Portsmouth boss 'scouts Cobblers midfielder' during Oxford United draw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth manager John Mousinho was in attendance at the Kassam Stadium for Tuesday's League One fixture between Oxford United and Northampton, reportedly to run the rule over Cobblers midfielder Marc Leonard.

Pompey were linked with the Brighton loanee last summer and reports have resurfaced suggesting that they will be in for him again when the current season ends. The 22-year-old is on a season-long loan at Northampton but will almost certainly be playing Championship football next season, if not higher, due to his impressive performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst Mousinho would have been keeping a close eye on Oxford given table-topping Pompey host Des Buckingham's side next weekend, he may also have watched Leonard's performance with interest.

John Mousinho

The young Scotland midfielder had another good game and played a key role in Town's first half leveller when he won back possession and then delivered a superb cross for Will Hondermarck to head home. That was his fourth assist of the campaign to go with four goals.

Leonard is said to be attracting interest from Championship sides and teams on the continent in his second successive season on loan at Sixfields. Coventry City, Cardiff and Swansea are among those to be touted with moves in recent months, in addition to Portsmouth.

Leonard made 48 appearances last season as Cobblers won promotion from League Two. His previous football has come at under-21 level for Brighton, along with two EFL Trophy appearances for the Seagulls in 2020.