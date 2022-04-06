Port Vale surge clear with Salford win but Mansfield are beaten by league leaders

Port Vale celebrate a big win at Salford on Tuesday. Picture: Getty.

Port Vale have surged three points clear of the Cobblers in the race for automatic promotion thanks to Tuesday’s 1-0 victory at Salford City.

Both teams were in fine form going into the game and it was Vale who made it six wins in seven thanks to Harry Charsley’s second-half strike.

The victory keeps Vale third in League Two, three points clear of Northampton and Bristol Rovers with a significantly better goal difference.

Mansfield Town also remain three points adrift after losing 1-0 to league leaders Forest Green Rovers. Josh March scored the only goal of the game on 14 minutes before George Lapslie saw red in the second-half.

Mansfield remain sixth in Sky Bet League Two, level on points with Rovers and Northampton, and still have another game in hand.