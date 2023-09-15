Watch more videos on Shots!

Crosby has been impressed by the Town performances so far this season following their promotion from league two, and is anticipating a 'challenging' afternoon for his in-form team.

Vale endured a nightmare start to the campaign when they were battered 7-0 at Barnsley on the opening day, but they have responded brilliantly to win four of the next five, drawing the other.

They currently sit fourth in the table, just a point off top spot, and will be favourites to continue that impressive run against 15th-placed Cobblers.

Port Vale manager Andy Crosby (Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

But former Scunthorpe United defender Crosby, who took over as permanent Vale boss in the summer after a spell in caretaker charge following the sacking of Darrell Clarke last season, feels that is going to be easier said than done.

The Cobblers and Vale haven't met since the 2021/22 season, when the Town were denied promotion by Bristol Rovers' freak 7-0 final day win over Scunthorpe.

Town went on to lose in the play-off semi-final to Mansfield Town, who were then thumped 3-0 by Vale in the final at Wembley.

“I think Northampton were unfortunate not to get promoted the year we did," said Crosby.

"To respond in the manner they did is credit to the whole football club and Jon (Brady) and to the players.

"They got promoted last season and it was really well deserved.

"They have played a few of the so-called bigger teams in the league, and they have changed their style from what they were doing when we were in league two together.

“It’s a tough game for us.

"We’ve looked at the opposition as we always do, we’ve looked at what they are trying to do with and without the ball and we’ll try and nullify what they do with it.

"We’ll then try and expose them when they haven’t got the ball.