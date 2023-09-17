Port Vale 1 Northampton Town 0 - Jeremy Casey's player ratings

Saturday proved to be a difficult day in The Potteries for the Cobblers as they were beaten 1-0 at Port Vale.

It was a disappointing performance from Jon Brady’s men, who never truly got to grips with an impressive home team.

Vale were full of running, energy and attacking invention, pinging the ball around with confidence, with Brady admitting his team was ‘suffocated’.

Alfie Devine, Oliver Arblaster and the impressive Funso Ojo were at the heart everything the home side did, and although the Cobblers defended well and limited the amount of clear-cut chances, they were eventually worn down.

Substitute Ben Garrity was the man to break the deadlock, firing home a 20-yard strike five minutes from time.

Town were left to rue Sam Hoskins passing up their best chance just a matter of minutes earlier, but in truth the home side deserved their victory.

Here are our player ratings from an off-day at Vale Park...

Lee Burge It was great to see the big goalkeeper back between the sticks, and it was like he'd never been away - exudes calmness and composure. Beaten by a good strike... 7

Akin Odimayo Started on the right of a four, was switched to the centre of defence and then withdrawn at half-time due to illness. Not the happiest of afternoons... 6

Sam Sherring Like most of his team-mates, Sherring found it hard work containing the attacking movement and flow of the home side, but he stuck to his guns well. Fingers crossed his injury isn't serious... 6