Port Vale 0 Northampton Town 0: James Heneghan's player ratings

The game lacked chances and excitement but Cobblers dug in for another clean sheet, their 15th of the season. Here are our player ratings as defences came out on top at Vale Park...
1. Liam Roberts
After two busy outings, he was pretty much a spectator at Vale Park. The hosts did register a couple of shots on target but they were both routine stops for Town's number one. Another clean sheet though, that's five in six and 15 for the campaign... 7
2. Tyler Magloire
Cobblers are yet to concede since Brady switched to three at the back and he came into the team - three starts, three clean sheets. And this was possibly his most assured display so far. Won some crucial duels inside his penalty box, both in the air and on the ground... 7.5
3. Fraser Horsfall
His second superb outing of the week having also shone during Tuesday's win over Newport. Dominated proceedings against Vale's attack and was the lynchpin of another obdurate defensive rearguard... 8 CHRON STAR MAN
4. Jon Guthrie
He's served up this exact performance on so many occasions this season. No fuss, no panic. Just very safe and secure... 7.5