Kieron Bowie and Marc Leonard both starred on loan for Cobblers in back-to-back seasons

Marc Leonard, who became a hugely popular figure among Cobblers supporters during his two years on loan at Sixfields between 2022 and 2024, could be back in League One next season.

The 23-year-old, who played for Premier League Brighton at the time, was a man in demand last summer following two superb seasons at Northampton, eventually signing a four year contract with Birmingham City for a six-figure sum.

However, regular league starts were hard to come by for Leonard in 2024/25 and with the Blues romping back to the Championship after a record-breaking campaign, the midfielder could be pushed further down the pecking order and will therefore be allowed to leave, either on loan or permanently.

Speaking after a recent pre-season friendly, Leonard said: “It’s still about playing games for me and playing to the best of my ability. I want to get the best out of myself, get fit and play as many minutes as possible.”

Huddersfield Town, who have already splashed the cash this summer, are reportedly working on a deal to sign the Scot, supposedly joining several Championship and MLS sides chasing his signature, according to Pete O’Rourke.

"Birmingham are open to letting Leonard move on,” said O’Rourke. “Ambitious Huddersfield have joined the chase for the Scotsman with the club’s American owner Kevin Nagle spending big to build a team capable of winning promotion back to the Championship.

“Chris Davies boss has a plethora of talented midfield options available to him, including Paik Seung-ho, George Hall, and Kanya Fujimoto. And with the Blues aggressively pursuing new options in the transfer market with an eye on back-to-back promotions, it is difficult to see where Leonard fits in at St. Andrew’s next season.”