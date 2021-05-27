Pollock set to sign new deal as talks continue with Watson and Jones

Scott Pollock.

Midfielder Scott Pollock is set to sign a new contract with the Cobblers.

The talented 20-year-old, who came through Northampton's football and education programme, was offered a fresh deal at the end of the season despite not playing a single game in 2020/21 due to a long-standing groin injury.

Manager Jon Brady rates the midfielder highly having worked with him at youth level and expects to retain his services for at least another season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, talks continue with centre-back Lloyd Jones and midfielder Ryan Watson and the club hope to have a decision on both players before the end of next week.

"We expect Scott to sign in the next couple of days," confirmed Brady.

"Talks are ongoing with Lloyd and Ryan and we feel they are very positive and I think over the next week or two we'll know either way if they'll be in the building with us or not.

"These talks aren't always easy because there will be other interest in those players but we're doing our best to be as competitive as we can.

"They've been with us and they know what we're about but obviously they're good players and potentially they might have other offers that turn their heads.