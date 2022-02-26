Pollock sent out on loan to non-league outfit
Midfielder has not played in the league this season
Young midfielder Scott Pollock has joined National League North side Boston United on a month's loan.
The 20-year-old has barely had a look-in this season with Shaun McWilliams, Jack Sowerby and Paul Lewis regulars in Jon Brady's midfield. Even when those players have been absent, he has not played any league minutes.
Brady explained why that was after Tuesday's draw with Scunthorpe United, when Pollock was an unused substitute again, saying: "Scott is a talented player but he has missed a lot of football.
"We have watched him in training, in U23 games and in the Papa John's Trophy and he hasn't quite been at the level that we need him to be.
"We see him every day and we know where all the players are in terms of their performances. He's got areas of his game that he needs to improve on."
Attempts to send him out on loan failed last month but he has now secured a move to Boston.