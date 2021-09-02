Pollock pushing for more starts after impressing Brady at Forest Green

Scott Pollock.

Jon Brady is wary of pushing Scott Pollock too hard too soon despite being impressed by the midfielder during Tuesday's EFL Trophy tie at Forest Green Rovers.

The 20-year-old scored his second goal for the Cobblers almost two years after his first when heading in Sam Hoskins' cross shortly after half-time.

He also stuck away the winning penalty and generally had a good night drifting inside from the left, but whilst Brady was impressed, he remains cautious given Pollock's 16-month absence.

"He did very well to control the header and put it in the far corner," said Brady. "It was a great cross by Sammy and that's what you want from your wide men and midfielders, arriving late in the box.

"It was a very-timed header. It's tough because he's a young man who's been out for 16 months and what you need to be careful of is not overdoing it with Scott.

"We have a strong squad here and he has to earn his opportunity through performances and I thought he did very well on Tuesday. He was very assured and calm on the ball and that's what you get with Scott.

"He was a little bit out of position but he adapted well and we wanted him to tuck in and play between the lines a little bit more and I thought it was a really encouraging performance from Scott."

Pollock himself knows opportunities might be few and far between given the depth of Brady's squad, but he's ready to step up when required.

"I've just got to take my opportunities when they come," he said. "We have a very competitive squad this season.

"I can play in different positions. I started out on the left and drifted in central and when an opportunity comes along, I'm ready to take it."

Pollock did well on the left side of midfield against Forest Green but he favours a more central role.

He added: "There's a couple of positions I can play. I obviously played in central midfield under Keith (Curle) and I felt like I did OK in there, picking up second balls and getting forward.