Pollock pens new Cobblers contract

Scott Pollock.

Young midfielder Scott Pollock has signed a new contract to stay with the Cobblers.

The 20-year-old, who emerged through the club's Football & Education programme, has put pen to paper on a new one-year-deal.

Pollock has made 23 first-team appearances since making his debut against Cambridge in January 2019, but he missed the entire 2020/21 season through injury.

However, manager Jon Brady, who worked with Pollock at youth level, is a big fan of the homegrown midfielder.

"I am delighted Scott has signed his new contract," said Brady.

"I worked with Scott in the U18s a couple of years ago and I know what a good player he can be.

"We missed him last season. His injury was a big blow to us but he returned to fitness just as the season ended and he is working hard this summer to hit the ground running in pre-season.