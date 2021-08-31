Pollock on the spot to bag bonus point as Cobblers claim shootout spoils after Forest Green draw

Dylan Connolly on the ball in the Cobblers' clash with Forest Green Rovers (Pictures: Pete Norton)

An own goal from Michael Harriman was the difference at half-time but Town overcame a wobbly start and deservedly levelled through Pollock's second-half header.

That meant both sides would start Southern Group D with at least a point, but Cobblers went one better as Danny Rose, Nicke Kabamba and Dylan Connolly all scored from the spot before Pollock calmly slotted home the winning penalty.

Jack Sowerby and Harriman returned from injury to start in the Cotswolds as Jon Brady named a somewhat experimental line-up that saw Sam Hoskins and Jordan Flores both play at full-back.

Josh March's shot deflects off Michael Harriman to put Forest Green Rovers into a 1-0 lead against the Cobblers

Sid Nelson captained the team and Pollock also came in.

There were four teenagers on the bench, including 15-year-old Josh Tomlinson who would have become the club's youngest ever player had he got on the pitch.

Goalkeeper Charlie Woods and midfielders Peter Abimbola and Miguel Ngwa - all aged 17 - were also involved.

Rovers made the better start and both Harriman and Nelson were forced into last-ditch tackles early on while Josh March failed to hit the target with only Jonny Maxted to beat.

Cobblers were chasing shadows and it came as an unsurprising development when they fell behind on 14 minutes. Forest Green sliced them apart with a wonderful move as Jack Evans brought down a crossfield ball and slipped in March, whose shot deflected off Harriman and beat Maxted.

Town had to withstand further pressure as Rovers played with impressive fluidity and confidence, but the visitors were close to levelling on the half-hour mark when Shaun McWilliams nicked back possession in midfield and fed through Kabamba, however he was denied by Lewis Thomas.

After getting the runaround for the first 20 minutes, Cobblers stemmed the tide and actually ended the first-half in the ascendency as Benny Ashley-Seal and Sowerby threatened with half chances.

A marginal offside call denied Rovers a quick second goal after the restart, and that proved key as within three minutes Town equalised.

McWilliams started the move by breaking up play in midfield before Connolly teed up Hoskins and his cross was expertly headed into the bottom corner by Pollock.

Hoskins followed that assist by making a crucial intervention at the other end, in the right place to prevent a certain Forest Green goal, and then it was Cobblers' turn to almost go ahead as Thomas shovelled Kabamba's goalbound shot around the post.

Brady rang the changes, sending on his three experienced pros on the bench and moving to 3-4-3, but after a good spell for his team, Rovers reasserted themselves and finished the game on top.

The best chance fell to Ebou Adams, who somehow steered wide after an almighty scramble in the penalty box, while substitute Matty Stevens saw his thunderbolt tipped wide by Maxted.

But there was no separating the teams in normal time so penalties would decide who got the extra point, with Cobblers coming out on top.

Match facts

Forest Green: Tomas, Bernard (c), Sweeney, Stevenson (Aitchinson 67), Adams, Allen, Moore-Taylor, Evans, Young (Matt 76), Diallo, March (Stevens 78)

Subs not used: McGee, Cargill, Hendry, Carter

Cobblers: Maxted, Harriman, Nelson (c), Hoskins (Horsfall 68), Flores (Koiki 63), Sowerby (Rose 68), McWilliams, Connolly, Pollock, Ashley-Seal, Kabamba

Subs not used: Woods, Tomlinson, Ngwa, Abimbola

Referee: Chris Pollard