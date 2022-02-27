Pollock makes 'perfect' start to life at Boston with a debut goal

Scott Pollock made a good first impression. Picture: Oliver Atkin

Cobblers youngster Scott Pollock wasted no time in announcing himself at new club Boston United when scoring just 10 minutes into his debut against Kettering Town on Saturday.

Pollock's loan move to Boston was only confirmed an hour before kick-off but he was straight into the team and then immediately onto the score sheet, converting Danny Elliott's cross.

That set the tone for an eventful afternoon at the Jakemans Community Stadium as Kettering turned things around in the first-half before a dramatic finale saw the home side score twice and win it.

Pollock was also fouled by Gary Stohrer late in the game, which saw the Kettering man shown the second of four red cards brandished by referee James Westgate.

"It was the perfect start, really," said the 20-year-old. "I'm on a month's loan now, I just want to get out and start playing again and getting minutes under me.

"At Northampton they're doing well and been in the play-offs all season so it's hard to break in when they're not changing the team too much.

"I just want to get games and kick on from there."