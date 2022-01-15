Point 'was the least we deserved' says relieved Brady after Cobblers deny Forest Green at the death

Jon Brady

A point 'was the least we deserved' claimed Cobblers boss Jon Brady after his side's contentious and dramatic 1-1 draw against League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers.

The game was goalless with little between the sides when Matt Stevens controversially broke the deadlock 20 minutes from time. Video footage showed the ball did not cross the line but despite Town's furious protests, the goal was given.

That looked to be the difference and a defeat would have been harsh on Cobblers, who played well, but deep into stoppage-time Mitch Pinnock popped up with a superb finish to snatch a dramatic point.

"It was a sweet moment and and sheer joy at the end," said Brady. "A point was the least we deserved with the attitude to keep playing and to keep trying to create chances after the wrong decision for their goal.

"I wouldn't say that it galvanised us because, overall, I felt we played very well today and I thought it was a great game and a great advert for League Two football with two teams trying to win.

"We pushed and pushed and never gave in and I can't remember too many big moments for them.

"They did hit the post but I felt we had most of the key moments of the game offensively and we played some good stuff.

"Forest Green are one hell of a side. They are a strong, strong team and you have to give them credit because they are competitive all over the pitch and have pace and power and they are rightly top of the league.