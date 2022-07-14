Ben Fox at the heart of the action!

Plenty of new faces as the Cobblers play first home pre-season friendly

The Cobblers played their first Sixfields pre-season friendly of the summer on Wednesday night, and there plenty of new faces on show.

By Jeremy Casey
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 11:21 am
Updated Thursday, 14th July 2022, 11:22 am

It is a little under two months since Jon Brady’s side were beaten by Mansfield Town in the Sky Bet League Two play-off semi-finals, and there has been a lot of squad changes since.

In all, eight new signings have been made to date, and all of them – aside from goalkeeper Lee Burge – were given some game time in the 3-0 defeat to Championship side West Bromwich Albion.

The night was also the first chance for supporters to see the team perform in the club’s new home kit, voted for by the fans as part of the 125th anniversary celebrations.

The design is a modern take on the strip worn by Graham Carr’s Division Four title winners of 1986/87.

Photographer Pete Norton was at Sixfields on Wednesday night, and captured images of all the fresh faces in the claret and white.

1. Sam Sherring

Central defender Sam Sherring made the switch to Sixfields from AFC Bournemouth

2. Harvey Lintott

Right-sided defender Harvey Lintott was released by league one Gillingham at the end of last season

3. Danny Hylton

Seasoned striker Danny Hylton has made the switch from the Hatters to the Cobblers

4. Akin Odimayo

Akin Odimayo enjoyed his first run-out at Sixfields having joined from Swindon Town

