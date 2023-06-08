Twelve players were either released by the Cobblers or chose to leave the club this time last year, while five loanees returned to their parent clubs.
Twelve months on, where are those players now?
1. Fraser Horsfall
Chose to leave Cobblers for Stockport last summer and he's set for a third straight season in League Two after County lost out to Town in the race for automatic promotion. The Hatters were then beaten on penalties in the play-off final at Wembley. Horsfall made 38 appearances in 2022/23. Photo: Pete Norton
2. Liam Roberts
Named Cobblers' Player of the Season last year and understandably made the decision to reject a new deal and sign for Middlesbrough. It's been a frustrating season though, making only five appearances in all competitions and playing second fiddle to Man City loanee Zack Steffen Photo: Pete Norton
3. Benny Ashley-Seal
Released by Cobblers last summer after a fairly miserable spell at the club. Joined Scottish Championship side Hamilton Academical in March, making nine appearances and scoring once, after a brief spell in Finland Photo: Pete Norton
4. Danny Rose
A promotion-winner with Stevenage having joined the club shortly after leaving Sixfields. Was retained by Boro at the end of the season but has this week joined Grimsby Town on a two-year deal Photo: Pete Norton