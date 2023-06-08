News you can trust since 1931
Players who left the Cobblers this time last year - where are they now?

Twelve players were either released by the Cobblers or chose to leave the club this time last year, while five loanees returned to their parent clubs.
By James Heneghan
Published 8th Jun 2023, 12:55 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 13:17 BST

Twelve months on, where are those players now?

Chose to leave Cobblers for Stockport last summer and he's set for a third straight season in League Two after County lost out to Town in the race for automatic promotion. The Hatters were then beaten on penalties in the play-off final at Wembley. Horsfall made 38 appearances in 2022/23.

1. Fraser Horsfall

Chose to leave Cobblers for Stockport last summer and he's set for a third straight season in League Two after County lost out to Town in the race for automatic promotion. The Hatters were then beaten on penalties in the play-off final at Wembley. Horsfall made 38 appearances in 2022/23. Photo: Pete Norton

Named Cobblers' Player of the Season last year and understandably made the decision to reject a new deal and sign for Middlesbrough. It's been a frustrating season though, making only five appearances in all competitions and playing second fiddle to Man City loanee Zack Steffen

2. Liam Roberts

Named Cobblers' Player of the Season last year and understandably made the decision to reject a new deal and sign for Middlesbrough. It's been a frustrating season though, making only five appearances in all competitions and playing second fiddle to Man City loanee Zack Steffen Photo: Pete Norton

Released by Cobblers last summer after a fairly miserable spell at the club. Joined Scottish Championship side Hamilton Academical in March, making nine appearances and scoring once, after a brief spell in Finland

3. Benny Ashley-Seal

Released by Cobblers last summer after a fairly miserable spell at the club. Joined Scottish Championship side Hamilton Academical in March, making nine appearances and scoring once, after a brief spell in Finland Photo: Pete Norton

A promotion-winner with Stevenage having joined the club shortly after leaving Sixfields. Was retained by Boro at the end of the season but has this week joined Grimsby Town on a two-year deal

4. Danny Rose

A promotion-winner with Stevenage having joined the club shortly after leaving Sixfields. Was retained by Boro at the end of the season but has this week joined Grimsby Town on a two-year deal Photo: Pete Norton

