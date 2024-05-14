Where are those players now? We take a look….
1. Jonny Maxted
Joined Newport County last summer but has played only six times for the Exiles Photo: Pete Norton
2. Josh Harrop
Joined Cheltenham in January after a short trial and played 13 times in League One, but was released last week following the club's relegation Photo: Pete Norton
3. Liam Cross
Signed permanently for Brackley last summer. Spent time on loan with Gloucester City before returning to Brackley for the second half of the season Photo: Pete Norton
4. David Norman
Enjoyed a spell with League of Ireland Premier Division club St Patrick's Athletic before returning to Canada in January when he signed for Vancouver FC Photo: Pete Norton
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.