David NormanDavid Norman
David Norman

Players who left the Cobblers in 2023 - where are they now?

By James Heneghan
Published 14th May 2024, 09:54 BST
Updated 14th May 2024, 09:55 BST
One year ago Cobblers released a number of players while others returned to their parent clubs having spent the season on loan at Sixfields.

Where are those players now? We take a look….

Joined Newport County last summer but has played only six times for the Exiles

1. Jonny Maxted

Joined Newport County last summer but has played only six times for the Exiles Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Joined Cheltenham in January after a short trial and played 13 times in League One, but was released last week following the club's relegation

2. Josh Harrop

Joined Cheltenham in January after a short trial and played 13 times in League One, but was released last week following the club's relegation Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Signed permanently for Brackley last summer. Spent time on loan with Gloucester City before returning to Brackley for the second half of the season

3. Liam Cross

Signed permanently for Brackley last summer. Spent time on loan with Gloucester City before returning to Brackley for the second half of the season Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Enjoyed a spell with League of Ireland Premier Division club St Patrick's Athletic before returning to Canada in January when he signed for Vancouver FC

4. David Norman

Enjoyed a spell with League of Ireland Premier Division club St Patrick's Athletic before returning to Canada in January when he signed for Vancouver FC Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CobblersSixfields

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.