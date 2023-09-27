News you can trust since 1931
Harvey Lintott goes sliding in with Chelsea's Reiss Alexander Russell-Denny during Tuesday's EFL Trophy match at Sixfields. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Harvey Lintott goes sliding in with Chelsea's Reiss Alexander Russell-Denny during Tuesday's EFL Trophy match at Sixfields. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Player ratings from Northampton Town's EFL Trophy draw against Chelsea

A youthful Cobblers side were a match for Chelsea’s best young talents as the two teams played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Sixfields in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.
By James Heneghan
Published 27th Sep 2023, 09:47 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 10:03 BST

Town had 10 teenagers involved, including eight current academy players, and they turned things around after falling behind early on thanks to first half goals from Tyreece Simpson and Shaun McWilliams, but Chelsea hit back. The visitors also took an extra point after winning the penalty shoot-out. Here are our player ratings….

Good handling to rebuff efforts from Stutter and Russell-Denny, but will feel disappointed that Golding's shot squirmed through his body. Got his hand to one Chelsea spot-kick but it had too much power... 6

1. Max Thompson

Good handling to rebuff efforts from Stutter and Russell-Denny, but will feel disappointed that Golding's shot squirmed through his body. Got his hand to one Chelsea spot-kick but it had too much power... 6 Photo: Pete Norton

It says everything about his character and commitment that he put his hand up to play this game despite the incredibly sad news about his father. He played with no less commitment and marshalled Town's young troops well in the second half... 7

2. Aaron McGowan

It says everything about his character and commitment that he put his hand up to play this game despite the incredibly sad news about his father. He played with no less commitment and marshalled Town's young troops well in the second half... 7 Photo: Pete Norton

Impressive and commanding at the back, playing with maturity beyond his tender years. Highlight was a fantastic sliding challenge on Stutter. Made some important interventions late on as Chelsea pushed for a winner... 7.5 CHRON STAR MAN

3. Josh Tomlinson

Impressive and commanding at the back, playing with maturity beyond his tender years. Highlight was a fantastic sliding challenge on Stutter. Made some important interventions late on as Chelsea pushed for a winner... 7.5 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton

There's no middle ground with him. He's capable of both good and bad in the same game. Here there was some excellent and important defending at times but his poor throw led to Chelsea's opener and then blazed his spot-kick way over... 6.5

4. Manny Monthé

There's no middle ground with him. He's capable of both good and bad in the same game. Here there was some excellent and important defending at times but his poor throw led to Chelsea's opener and then blazed his spot-kick way over... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton

