A youthful Cobblers side were a match for Chelsea’s best young talents as the two teams played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Sixfields in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.
Town had 10 teenagers involved, including eight current academy players, and they turned things around after falling behind early on thanks to first half goals from Tyreece Simpson and Shaun McWilliams, but Chelsea hit back. The visitors also took an extra point after winning the penalty shoot-out. Here are our player ratings….
1. Max Thompson
Good handling to rebuff efforts from Stutter and Russell-Denny, but will feel disappointed that Golding's shot squirmed through his body. Got his hand to one Chelsea spot-kick but it had too much power... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
It says everything about his character and commitment that he put his hand up to play this game despite the incredibly sad news about his father. He played with no less commitment and marshalled Town's young troops well in the second half... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Josh Tomlinson
Impressive and commanding at the back, playing with maturity beyond his tender years. Highlight was a fantastic sliding challenge on Stutter. Made some important interventions late on as Chelsea pushed for a winner... 7.5 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton
4. Manny Monthé
There's no middle ground with him. He's capable of both good and bad in the same game. Here there was some excellent and important defending at times but his poor throw led to Chelsea's opener and then blazed his spot-kick way over... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton