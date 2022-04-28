Place in League Two Team of the Season is one of Guthrie’s ‘proudest’ achievements

The 29-year-old has started 42 of 44 league games, scored a personal best eight goals, and has formed an essential part of a defence which boasts one of the stingiest defensive records in England.

And on Sunday night, he was named as the only Cobblers representative in the EFL League Two Team of the Season, lining up alongside ex-Town man Jordan Turnbull in a back three.

"It's probably one of the proudest moments of my football career,” admitted Guthrie. “To be recognised in that way, it's a great honour for me and a nice feeling.

Jon Guthrie has eight goals for the season, level with centre-back partner Fraser Horsfall.

"The players around me have played such a big role and in my opinion we probably should have had a couple of others in there.

"Clean sheets are your bread and butter as a defender and that's what I came here to do so to have the most in the league is very pleasing.

"Then you add the goals on top of that, it's my best season in terms of how many I've scored. To be honest, it couldn't have gone any better for me this season.

"It's gone amazingly and it's been a great season. I've been lucky to come into a club that is so welcoming and we have such a great group of lads and staff.”

Now, there’s just the small matter of capping things off with promotion.

Cobblers will go a long way to achieving that by beating Exeter City in front of a sold-out Sixfields this weekend.

"The atmosphere at Orient was amazing,” Guthrie added. “I had a lot of friends and family there and they said that they hadn't experienced anything like that before.

"It certainly drove us on and it was great to be part of it and now we have a sell-out on Saturday. That will be my first time here with a sell-out.