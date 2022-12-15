Pitch inspection planned for Sixfields ahead of Carlisle United's visit

Cobblers have announced that, following discussions with the EFL and Carlisle United, a pitch inspection will take place at Sixfields at 10am on Friday ahead of Saturday’s League Two fixture.

Whilst frost covers have been down for over a week, Wednesday night saw extreme freezing temperatures at Sixfields and with cold temperatures expected again overnight on Thursday, a decision to take a look at conditions with an EFL appointed referee on Friday morning was deemed appropriate.

The club had previously been hopeful of getting the game on but persisted poor weather has given the pitch little respite.

Sixfields