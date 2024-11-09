Birmingham finally break Cobblers' brave resistance as Jay Stansfield scores into the roof of the net.

Mitch Pinnock scored with virtually the last kick of the game as Cobblers claimed an incredible away point when snatching a superb 1-1 draw against League One big boys Birmingham City at St Andrews on Saturday.

Boasting the most expensive squad ever assembled by a League One team, Birmingham’s utter domination of possession did not come as a surprise but it was actually Town who had the best chance of the first half when Jon Guthrie failed to convert with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Cobblers battled admirably and reduced City to not a single shot on target before the break, but they lost Tyler Magloire and Jack Baldwin to injuries at the start of the second half and eventually their resistance was broken by Jay Stansfield.

Some might have expected the floodgates to open but, for all their problems, and for all Birminghams’ undeniable quality, Town just refused to go away. With a very makeshift team on the pitch, which included young Neo Dobson, they battled superbly and they were rewarded in dramatic fashion.

The clock had just ticked into the 97th minute when a long ball dropped to Pinnock on the left side of the box and he smashed a magnificent shot low into the bottom corner, sending 2,200 Cobblers fans into delirium and securing a quite remarkable away point.

Jon Brady was once again severely hampered by unavailability issues with Tariqe Fosu (hamstring) and Jack Sowerby (ill) both out while Tyler Roberts could not play against his parent club, meaning Town were without 12 first-team players – a number that would grow to 14 by full-time.

There was some good news with Sam Hoskins fit enough to start alongside Liam McCarron up front as Brady opted to play a back three, which included a first league start in 20 months for Tyler Magloire.

It was backs against the wall for Town pretty much from the word go as Mitch Pinnock threw himself in front of a shot inside two minutes before Magloire scooped away from underneath his own crossbar.

Cobblers were camped on the edge of their own penalty box for virtually all of the first 18 minutes but then with their first meaningful attack of the game they should have taken the lead. Hoskins’ shot from 30 yards deflected off a defender and dropped perfectly to Guthrie, who was unmarked and through on goal but he failed to beat Ryan Allsop.

Birmingham were back on the attack and at times Town’s defending was desperate and last-ditch – Magloire, Guthrie and Nesta Guinness-Walker all made vital interventions – but they did enough to get through the first 25 minutes unscathed.

The home side’s first real opportunity eventually came on the half-hour when Ethan Laird’s cross deflected into Keshi Anderson’s path but his shot was blocked by his own team-mate.

That moment aside though, Cobblers were defending manfully and they gave Birmingham another scare at the other end through Cameron McGeehan who was unmarked at the back post but unable to direct Pinnock’s corner on target.

Despite their almost total domination of possession, Blues continued to be frustrated by the hard-working visitors and Willum Willumsson’s miss on the stroke of half-time kept the game goalless at the break.

Frustratingly, the injury curse struck again just five minutes into the second half when Magloire landed awkwardly and was taken off with what looked like a dislocated shoulder.

Birmingham then missed their best chance of the game up to that point, Christoph Klarer poking straight at Lee Burge from just a few yards out, and that was followed by yet more injury woe as Jack Baldwin limped off.

Willumsson headed over but City were turning the screw and they finally took the lead as the hour-mark approached. A cross from the left was knocked back into the middle where Stansfield prodded beyond Burge.

Neo Dobson part of a triple change but Town’s task had gone from difficult to almost impossible and Birmingham had a series of chances to extend their lead, Stansfield twice narrowly off target while Krystian Bielik glanced a header just wide.

Cobblers did not give up hope though and they were so close to levelling with 15 minutes to go as Will Hondermarck drove into the penalty box and beat the the goalkeeper, only to be denied by a goal-line clearance.

Birmingham did not sit on their lead, however, and they remained the dominant force, winning a string of corners and attacking set-pieces that forced Cobblers into more desperate defending.

Stansfield hit the post but Cobblers were still in the game when seven minutes were added and that would provide just enough time for there to be a dramatic, glorious twist with essentially the last kick of the game.

Town launched it forward, Birmingham didn’t deal with it and the ball dropped to Pinnock on the left side of the box. He could have panicked but he kept his cool, drilling an exquisite low shot into the far bottom corner to spark wonderful scenes of celebration in the away end.

Birmingham: Allsop, Laird (Sampsted 73), Klarer, Bielik © (Sanderson 86), Chocrane, Iwata, Paik, Willumson (Dykes 86), Anderson (Yokoyama 73), May (Harris 60), Stansfield

Subs not used: Peacock-Farrell, Leonard

Cobblers: Burge, Magloire (Eyoma 50), Guthrie ©, Baldwin (Hondermarck 53), Baldwin, Odimayo, Guinness-Walker, Fox (Dobson 70), McGeehan, Hoskins (Chouchane 70), Pinnock, McCarron (Waghorn 70)

Subs not used: Tzanev, Wyatt

Referee: Carl Brook

Attendance: 27,085

Cobblers fans: 2,205