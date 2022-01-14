Pinnock so happy at Cobblers as chat with Brady helps spark fine run of form

Mitch Pinnock.

The winger had made a steady enough start to life as a Cobbler but Brady felt he had so much more to offer.

“We had a strong talk a couple of weeks ago, myself and Mitch,” revealed Brady at the time. “I pointed out what we needed to see from him.”

Since then, Pinnock has registered eight assists and two goals in 12 appearances to play a central role in Cobblers’ promotion charge.

“The manager is good like that with all of us,” said Pinnock this week.

“You can go and speak to him if there’s anything you want to talk about and he’ll also come and speak to you.

“He’s a very approachable person and that’s really good and it has definitely benefitted me.

“I know he speaks to the other boys as well and I think it’s good to have a manager like that.”

Pinnock has nine assists in total, the joint-most in League Two with Forest Green’s Kane Wilson and and Newport County’s Oliver Cooper.

“It’s a team game but I obviously want to get my stats up and play well and contribute to the team,” Pinnock added.

“I have been pleased with how it’s been going but a big part of that has been the players around me in the team.

“I am really enjoying it at the moment – to be honest it’s probably the best I’ve felt at a club for a long time.

“Hopefully we can keep it going and stay up there and finish off the season by getting promoted.”

If they are to achieve that aim of promotion, Pinnock and his team-mates will need to rediscover their winning touch after back-to-back defeats.

“The group of lads we have, the atmosphere is always good here,” added the 27-year-old.

“It’s just about keep doing what we have been doing and not changing too much.

“What we have done up to this point has worked because we’re third in the league.

“It’s important to keep working hard in training and then things will change on the pitch.”

Next up at Sixfields are the best team in the division.

Forest Green Rovers have lost just two of their 23 league games this season and boast a nine-point lead at the League Two summit going into this weekend.

Pinnock continued: “Forest Green are flying this season so it will be a good game and we all feel confident, even after the last couple of results.

“We’re at home and we have a good record so we feel confident.

“They have a lot of good players and a couple of in-form strikers but I didn’t think they created that many chances when we played them at their place.

“It was quite an even game so hopefully the defenders can deal with their main threats and then it’s a level playing field.

“You obviously want to come up against the best teams and the best players and at the moment they’re the best team in the league.