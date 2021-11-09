Pinnock shortlisted for monthly award after racking up the assists

Mitch Pinnock.

Cobblers winger Mitch Pinnock has been shortlisted for the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month award for October.

Pinnock was in fine form throughout the month and played an integral role in Cobblers' run of four straight wins.

His superb delivery from both open play and set-pieces saw him claim five assists and play a pivotal part in two other goals.