Pinnock shortlisted for monthly award after racking up the assists
Midfielder has been key to Town's excellent form
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 8:09 am
Updated
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 8:10 am
Cobblers winger Mitch Pinnock has been shortlisted for the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month award for October.
Pinnock was in fine form throughout the month and played an integral role in Cobblers' run of four straight wins.
His superb delivery from both open play and set-pieces saw him claim five assists and play a pivotal part in two other goals.
Pinnock will be up against Crawley's Kwesi Appiah, Tranmere defender Peter Clarke and in-form Newport striker Dom Telford.