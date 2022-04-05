Pinnock nominated for award after impressive March

Cobblers’ creative king Mitch Pinnock is in the mix for League Two’s Player of the Month for March.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The 27-year-old, who was also nominated for the February Player of the Month, added two more assists to his tally and chipped in with three goals, all fine finishes against Walsall, Stevenage and Tranmere.