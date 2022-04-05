Pinnock nominated for award after impressive March
Winger claimed three goals and two assists
By James Heneghan
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 6:00 am
Cobblers’ creative king Mitch Pinnock is in the mix for League Two’s Player of the Month for March.
The 27-year-old, who was also nominated for the February Player of the Month, added two more assists to his tally and chipped in with three goals, all fine finishes against Walsall, Stevenage and Tranmere.
Pinnock is up against Exeter goalkeeper Cameron Dawson, Port Vale midfielder Ben Garrity and Leyton Orient’s Ruel Sotiriou, who will be favourite for the award after scoring six times.