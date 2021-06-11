Pinnock looking forward to teaming up with 'close mate' Kabamba again

Mitch Pinnock celebrates a goal during his AFC Wimbledon days. Picture: Getty.

Mitch Pinnock says he's looking forward to reuniting with one of his 'closest mates' in Nicke Kabamba after both men signed for the Cobblers.

Kabamba was first through the door this summer before winger Pinnock made the same journey down from Kilmarnock earlier this week.

The two got on well up in Scotland and hope to continue their partnership in League Two next season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Me and Nicke got on really well," said Pinnock. "He was one of my closest mates back at Kilmarnock.

"When he told me that he had signed here the other day, we hadn't actually really spoken to each other about where we were going so it was a nice surprise.

"But it'll be good to tell him later and I look forward to seeing him and playing together again."

Pinnock joined Kilmarnock in the summer of 2020 and played 37 times last season.

"My time in Scotland was good," he added. "Obviously lockdown made it tough because I moved up there and couldn't really do anything for most of the time I was there.

"That was frustrating but I enjoyed the football. It was different but a good experience.

"It was a bit of a tough decision to leave because I did get on well with the manager who was at Kilmarnock for the second half of the season so in that sense it wasn't straightforward.

"But I felt I would be much happier playing here so that's why I made the decision to sign with the club."

Although he knows little about Northampton, Pinnock is confident they can have a successful season.

"I've actually never played against Northampton," he revealed. "When I was in League One before, they were in League Two and when they came up, that's when I left for Scotland.

"But I have played at this level quite a bit and I know the teams and I know the players here are good enough so I see it as a great opportunity to get back into League One and hopefully stay in there.