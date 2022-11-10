Pinnock explains his reasons for making 'easy decision' to sign new Cobblers deal

In the space of just four seasons between the ages of 18 and 23, Pinnock played for eight different clubs either on loan or permanently. He then had two seasons at Dover Athletic, followed by another couple of years at AFC Wimbledon before spending 12 months north of the border with Kilmarnock.

It says something about how happy Pinnock is at Sixfields, then, that he has just committed himself to the club until the summer of 2025. Should he see out the full length of his new contract, the 27-year-old will have spent four years as a Cobbler.

"It was a pretty easy decision,” said Pinnock. “I think I played some of my best football last season so it was a no-brainer to stay here.

Mitch Pinnock

"I could have waited and maybe have tried to join a team in a higher league but my aim is to get promoted with this club and I really enjoy myself here with all the staff and everyone.”

Pinnock would not have been short of admirers had he waited until his contract expired next summer but, as he eludes to himself, the grass is not always greener on the other side.

"I wasn't really looking to go anywhere else,” he added. “You could end up on the bench or not enjoying it as much so I wanted to stay somewhere where I'm happy and enjoying myself.

"At my previous clubs, I didn’t really get a consistent run like last season. The last time that happened was probably back in the Conference when I played every game.

"Other than that, I was in and out and that disrupts your flow but here, the gaffer gives me the freedom to go out every week and enjoy myself and I think that shows.

"It's a really good changing room as well. We have a good laugh with each other every day but then get down to business on the pitch.

"You need a strong core if you want to keep doing well season after season and we already have a few signed up for the next few years.”

The long-term future of the club appears in good hands but in more urgent matters, Cobblers need to snap out of their patchy current form by beating Gillingham this weekend.

"I think we need to go back to basics,” said Pinnock. “We are in a really good position in the league and we are still the top scorers.

"We have had a few injuries and suspensions which have affected us and players have played out of position and there are others are just coming back from injury.