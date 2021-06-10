Pinnock confident he will suit Brady's style of play at Cobblers

Mitch Pinnock. Picture: Pete Norton.

Cobblers new boy Mitch Pinnock believes he will be a perfect fit for the attacking brand of football that manager Jon Brady wants to play next season.

Town supporters may not know all that much about the 26-year-old winger given he has never previous played against his new club.

But, on paper, Pinnock looks a good fit, particularly given the man now in charge.

Brady has been clear in his wish to implement an entertaining, forward-thinking style of football next season, something which should suit Pinnock down to the ground.

“I feel I can fit into the type of football the gaffer wants to play next season,” said the former Kilmarnock player, who turned down the chance to stay in Scotland in favour of a move across the border.

“He wants to be attacking and that’s what you want to hear as an attacking player because you don’t want to be sitting behind the ball all the time!

“That (attacking football) is exactly what he wants from the team and that suits me perfectly.”

Pinnock spent two seasons at AFC Wimbledon prior to his move up north, but is yet to play at Sixfields.

So, given how little they might have seen of him, what can Cobblers fans expect from their new man?

“I think I’ll play on the left,” he explained.

“The gaffer said he’s seen my delivery and my crossing from the left and he’s looking forward to seeing more of that.

“He wants to bring in pace and power in the attacking areas so I think wide left will be my favoured position but I can also play quite central, in a number 10 role, or even on the right, but I think he’ll be looking to play me on the left.