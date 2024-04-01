Pinnock and McWilliams on target as Cobblers sink struggling Port Vale

Mitch Pinnock fired the Cobblers into a first-half lead in their clash with Port Vale at Sixfields (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The relegation-battling Valiants did have their chances in a relatively even contest at Sixfields but Pinnock’s sweet finish separated the sides at half-time before McWilliams added the gloss in stoppage-time.

Town are not quite mathematically safe just yet, but they are as good as there and another season at this level will be confirmed with victory over relegated Carlisle at Sixfields next time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jon Brady made three changes from Good Friday as Lee Burge returned in goal and Liam Moore and Kieron Bowie also came in, with Louie Moulden, Manny Monthé and Jack Sowerby all dropping to the bench.

There were chances at either end inside the opening three minutes at Sixfields as Sam Hoskins volleyed over at the back post for Cobblers before Vale’s Ethan Chislett found space in the box and forced Burge into a sharp low stop.

The home side had their moments in possession but they were also guilty of some sloppiness and Burge had to deny Chislett for a second time after Moore’s poor clearance.

The game had tailed off after a bright start, so much so that Town’s opening goal on 34 minutes came completely out of the blue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowie did excellently in the build up, winning back possession, driving forward and releasing Pinnock with a fine pass and Pinnock did the rest, firing a crisp finish across the goalkeeper and into the bottom corner.

Ben Garrity’s wayward header meant Vale went in behind at the break before Marc Leonard almost caught out Connor Ripley with an audacious 45-yard chip straight after the restart, but Vale’s goalkeeper back peddled quickly and clawed the ball away from his goal.

Garrity skewed wide on the stretch from a long throw-in and Vale enjoyed a sustained spell of pressure midway through the second half as a series of crosses and balls were flung into the box but Cobblers just about survived.

A big chance fell the way of Uche Ikpeazu with 14 minutes to play but, through one-on-one after his nudge on Guthrie went unpunished, he failed to beat Burge who stood up well and made the block.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors pressed in the closing stages but Cobblers stood firm, and the home side’s victory was rubber-stamped in stoppage-time when Tyreece Simpson latched onto a long ball and unselfishly squared for McWilliams who couldn’t miss from a few yards out.

Match facts

Cobblers: Burge, Moore (Monthé 45), Guthrie ©, Sherring, McGowan (Odimayo 79), Fox (McWilliams 70), Leonard, Pinnock, Bowie, Hoskins (Sowerby 70), Appéré (Simpson 70). Subs not used: Moulden, Springett

Port Vale: Ripley, Sang, Smith ©, Ojo, Iacovitti, Plant (Grant 45), Garrity, Chislett (Weir 45), Dipepa (Walters 73), Debrah (Massey 58), Loft (Ikpeazu 58). Subs not used: Leutwiler, Lowe

Referee: Lee Swabey

Attendance: 6,739