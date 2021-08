Northampton football fans were left smiling after Cobblers beat Port Vale 1-0 in the opening game of the League Two season.

The Chronicle and Echo's photographer was down at the ground this afternoon (August 7) to snap fans going to the game.

It was the first match since March 2020 that there were no Covid restrictions in place. In total, 5,804 fans were in attendance at the 7,798 seater stadium.

1. Cobblers fan outside the PTS Academy Stadium on Saturday (August 7). Photo: Louise Smith Buy photo

2. Cobblers fan outside the PTS Academy Stadium on Saturday (August 7). Photo: Louise Smith Buy photo

3. Cobblers fan outside the PTS Academy Stadium on Saturday (August 7). Photo: Louise Smith Buy photo

4. Cobblers fan outside the PTS Academy Stadium on Saturday (August 7). Photo: Louise Smith Buy photo