Danny Hylton joined Cobblers for pre-season testing on Thursday. Pictures: Pete Norton.

PICTURES: New signings join Cobblers for pre-season testing

There were some new faces on show as Cobblers players returned for pre-season testing this week.

By James Heneghan
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 12:36 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 12:46 pm

New signings Danny Hylton, Ben Fox, Lee Burge and Ryan Haynes have all been involved as preparations get underway for the new season. Players headed down to the University of Northampton for testing on Thursday. Check out our gallery here...

1. Sam Hoskins

Hoskins is entering his eighth year at the club

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

2. Peter Abimbola

The young midfielder will be hoping for more first-team opportunities

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

3. Louis Appéré

A new-look Louis Appéré!

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

4. Ben Fox

Fox was the first player to join Cobblers this summer

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
CobblersLee BurgeDanny HyltonUniversity Of Northampton
Next Page
Page 1 of 3