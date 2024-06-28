Pictures from day two of pre-season testing as Cobblers players are put through their paces

Testing included a countermovement jump test, involving players jumping with maximal effort and measuring lower-body power. Skinfold measurements were taken to note body fat percentages. The players also took part in muscular strength tests, of core, arm, and leg strength.
These tests were conducted by sports science staff at the Cobblers, alongside sports science university students, and the hard work continues on Monday when players return to Moulton for the start of pre-season training.
1. Day 2 of testing at the University of Northampton
Sam HoskinsPhoto: Pete Norton
2. Day 2 of testing at the University of Northampton
Akin OdimayoPhoto: Pete Norton
3. Day 2 of testing at the University of Northampton
Ali KoikiPhoto: Pete Norton
4. NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JUNE 28: Josh Tomlinso of Northampton Town undergoes testing during a pre-season training session at the University of Northampton on June 28, 2024 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Josh TomlinsonPhoto: Day 2 of testing at the University of Northampton
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.