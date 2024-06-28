Jordan WillisJordan Willis
Jordan Willis

Pictures from day two of pre-season testing as Cobblers players are put through their paces

By James Heneghan
Published 28th Jun 2024, 14:04 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2024, 14:05 BST
Cobblers players were back at the University of Northampton on Friday for a second day of testing.

Testing included a countermovement jump test, involving players jumping with maximal effort and measuring lower-body power. Skinfold measurements were taken to note body fat percentages. The players also took part in muscular strength tests, of core, arm, and leg strength.

These tests were conducted by sports science staff at the Cobblers, alongside sports science university students, and the hard work continues on Monday when players return to Moulton for the start of pre-season training.

Sam Hoskins

1. Day 2 of testing at the University of Northampton

Sam HoskinsPhoto: Pete Norton

Akin Odimayo

2. Day 2 of testing at the University of Northampton

Akin OdimayoPhoto: Pete Norton

Ali Koiki

3. Day 2 of testing at the University of Northampton

Ali KoikiPhoto: Pete Norton

Josh Tomlinson

4. NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JUNE 28: Josh Tomlinso of Northampton Town undergoes testing during a pre-season training session at the University of Northampton on June 28, 2024 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Josh TomlinsonPhoto: Day 2 of testing at the University of Northampton

