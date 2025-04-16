Who's been your pick for 2024/25?Who's been your pick for 2024/25?
Who's been your pick for 2024/25?

Pick your top Cobbler for 2024/25 League One season! Vote now open for InTown Automotive Player of the Year award

By James Heneghan
Published 16th Apr 2025, 11:54 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 12:05 BST
The time has come for Cobblers fans to cast their vote for the 2024/25 Cobblers Men’s Player of the Season, sponsored by InTown Automotive.

Kevin Nolan’s men are seemingly on course to preserve their League One status once again, although there's still work to be done, and this year, perhaps more than any other in recent memory, it’s a difficult one to call with many individuals impressing across the campaign but no clear standout candidate.

The team have picked up 47 points from 42 league games so far, scoring 42 goals and conceding 59, to sit 19th in League One with four fixtures to go. But who has been the pick of the bunch? Who gets your vote for top Cobbler this year? You can have your say on Twitter (tweet @James_ChronNTFC), Bluesky (message @james-chronntfc.bsky.social), Facebook (comment on ‘Northampton Town FC - Chronicle & Echo’ or ‘Northampton Chronicle Sport’ pages) or email ([email protected]). Voting closes on Tuesday, April 22nd, at midday.

Let’s take a look at this year’s runners and riders (minimum 10 league starts)…

League starts: 26. Points won by Cobblers in games he's started: 29

1. Lee Burge

League starts: 26. Points won by Cobblers in games he's started: 29 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Starts: 16. Points won by Cobblers in games he's started: 18

2. Nik Tzanev

Starts: 16. Points won by Cobblers in games he's started: 18 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Starts: 27. Points won by Cobblers in games he's started: 30

3. Aaron McGowan

Starts: 27. Points won by Cobblers in games he's started: 30 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Starts: 28. Points won by Cobblers in games he's started: 33

4. Akin Odimayo

Starts: 28. Points won by Cobblers in games he's started: 33 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneCobblersFacebook
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice