Phone call with Brady and time on trial at Sixfields made it an easy decision for Lintott to join Cobblers

One phone call with Jon Brady followed by a couple of ‘enjoyable’ weeks on trial at Sixfields made it a straightforward decision for Harvey Lintott to sign an initial one-year contract with the Cobblers.

The 19-year-old defender, who will provide cover on the right side of defence, was announced as Northampton’s seventh signing of the summer on Monday evening, although he was quickly followed through the door by Fulham loanee Kieron Bowie.

Lintott broke through Gillingham’s academy and signed his first pro deal with the club 12 months ago, however despite making 11 appearances last season, he was released at the end of the campaign and left to find his own club.

Harvey Linott.

"You always have to think 'what if?' in football but it was a bit of a surprise to me because you get an indication of how you perform in games and I felt I did fairly well when I played last season,” Linott admitted. "It did come as a surprise but you can never be 100 per cent certain and you always need to have other options.

"My agent obviously put a few feelers out and I spoke to a few clubs but Northampton and Jon (Brady) were very keen. He came back to me when I was on holiday actually and that was a really good phone call. Even just on that one call, I could tell Jon has a lot of knowledge and he knows a lot about football and could help me develop.

“I came down on trial and then really enjoyed it up in Scotland. It gave me a chance to get to know the boys and all the people around the club and it was good fun and I felt we played well as a team in the two friendlies as well.”

Still only 19, Lintott was aware that he faced an important few months this summer after being left without a club.

"It's been a very important summer for me,” he added. “I think the last time I went on trial anywhere was with Gillingham when I was about 12 so it's been a while and there's obviously pressure that comes with that.

It's not been easy because I've had to come in and get to know the lads but all the people around the club here have made it a lot easier and I'm really pleased with how it's going.