The retained list of EVERY League One club as summer re-builds get underway, including Peterborough United, Mansfield Town, Crawley Town, Northampton Town, Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town
Retained lists have been announced by all 24 clubs and players around the league are beginning to find new homes for next season.
Peterborough have opted for stability after successive play-off seasons.
Devante Cole heads a list of Barnsley players to depart as part of a clear-out, while Blackpool have also released a number of players as they look for tweaks capable of pushing them into the play-off places.
League newcomers Birmingham City have opted for relative stability as they look for a quick return to the Championship, while there will be plenty of change of Rotherham and Huddersfield Town.
There are no shocks at Crawley while promoted Mansfield have also opted for the same squad as last season. Northampton have released five and offered deals to six first-teamers.
Here we take a look at the retained list of every club in League One.
Barnsley, Birmingham City, Blackpool, Bolton, Bristol Rovers, Burton Albion, Cambridge United, Charlton Athletic, Crawley Town, Exeter City, Huddersfield Town, Lincoln City, Leyton Orient, Mansfield Town, Northampton Town, Peterborough United, Reading, Shrewsbury Town, Stevenage, Stockport County, Rotherham United, Wigan Athletic, Wrexham, Wycombe Wanderers.
